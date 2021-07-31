Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,252 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

