Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,635 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

