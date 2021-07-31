GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

