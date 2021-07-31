GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
