Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GPI traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.74. 200,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,253. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $181.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

