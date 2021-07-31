Grove, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Grove’s (NASDAQ:GRVI) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Grove had issued 2,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVI opened at $5.51 on Friday. Grove has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

