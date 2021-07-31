GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. GSI Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
GSIT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 129,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30.
About GSI Technology
