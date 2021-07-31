Guess? (NYSE:GES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess?'s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is gaining on its solid digital efforts, which was evident in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe soared 61% sequentially. Also, the company is on track with its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them in the last 15 months. These include organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance as well as international footprint. Well, Guess?'s revenues and earnings beat the consensus mark and rose year over year in the quarter. However, the company is troubled by pandemic-induced store closures and reduced traffic. Incidentally, Guess? expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to decline in mid-single digits from fiscal 2020 level.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

