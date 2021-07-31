Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

GBAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 33,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,822. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

