Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

