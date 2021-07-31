Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

