Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

