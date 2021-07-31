Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $$25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

