Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

