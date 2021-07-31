Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Haynes International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.