HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

