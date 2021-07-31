Head-To-Head Comparison: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Cullinan Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 13.07 -$180.91 million ($1.05) -4.93 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -4.18

Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agenus and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.69%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -226.54% N/A -91.47% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Agenus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate to treat tumor; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody to deplete regulatory T cells, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, an anti-TIGIT monospecific antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4, as well as AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19-related pneumonia; and in preclinical stage to treat multiple myeloma/B cell malignancies and solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

