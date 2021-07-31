Head-To-Head Comparison: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) vs. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camden National and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 2 0 3.00 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.83%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.92% 13.88% 1.45% Washington Federal 25.80% 8.13% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.22 $59.49 million $3.95 11.33 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.30 $173.44 million $2.00 16.14

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Washington Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates single and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and specialized lending to dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had 57 branches in 13 counties; one branch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; commercial loan production offices in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree and Wakefield, Massachusetts, as well as 66 ATMs. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

