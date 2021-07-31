Head to Head Contrast: American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) vs. Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust $18.03 million 2.67 $8.85 million N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.47% 10.51% 3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.