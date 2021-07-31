Head to Head Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 631.37 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -230.25 GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.27 -$44.01 million N/A N/A

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.72%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% GTY Technology -92.30% -14.34% -10.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

