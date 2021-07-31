Head to Head Survey: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 7 0 2.43 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

BorgWarner presently has a consensus target price of $49.21, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.16 $500.00 million $2.76 17.75 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 3.67% 12.53% 5.43% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Volatility and Risk

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging; and gasoline ignition technologies. The company's Drivetrain segment offers friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

