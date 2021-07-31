Head to Head Survey: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LCNB has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 2.75 $20.08 million $1.55 10.86 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.98 $19.49 million N/A N/A

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LCNB and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCNB currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.11% 8.57% 1.16% Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83%

Summary

LCNB beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 33 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 36 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

