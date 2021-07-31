HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 407.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

