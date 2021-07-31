Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSII. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

