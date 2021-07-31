Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLTOY stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

