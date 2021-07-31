HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0104

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $268.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,842,720 coins and its circulating supply is 262,707,570 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

