Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.86. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $681.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

