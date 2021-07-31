Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.65. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.37, with a volume of 188,218 shares traded.

HRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.62.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

