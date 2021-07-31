Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.88. 99,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $648.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

