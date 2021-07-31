Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,187. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.