Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:HESM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,187. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.17%.
In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
