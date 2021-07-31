HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

