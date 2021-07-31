HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

