HM Payson & Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

DE stock opened at $361.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $173.36 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.