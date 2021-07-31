HM Payson & Co. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

