HM Payson & Co. Sells 264 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

