HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

