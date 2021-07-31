Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.