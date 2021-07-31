Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

