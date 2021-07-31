Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Research Solutions worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

RSSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.71 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,487,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,717 shares of company stock valued at $967,158 over the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.