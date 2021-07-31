Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $32.00 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

