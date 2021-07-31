Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

