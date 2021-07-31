Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 0.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $25.07 on Friday, reaching $1,499.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,888. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.30. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

