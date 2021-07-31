Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 74,955,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,828,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

