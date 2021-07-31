Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 702,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.