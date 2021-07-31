Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,395. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $234.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

