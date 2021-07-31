Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,464,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

