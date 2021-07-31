Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.05. 724,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,277. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $405.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

