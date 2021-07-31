Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,410 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,295,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

