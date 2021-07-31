Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
