Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

