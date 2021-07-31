HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,618. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
