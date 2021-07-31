HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,618. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $881,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.