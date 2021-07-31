Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TWNK opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.